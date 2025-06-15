Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 4,148 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEI. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $101.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.91.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

