Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,194,000 after purchasing an additional 163,462 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after purchasing an additional 601,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $418,692,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,521,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,355,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,996,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.24.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $816,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,353,416.32. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $2,637,564. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

