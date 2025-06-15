Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after acquiring an additional 607,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 193,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,811 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $174.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

