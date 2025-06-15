Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $29,880,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 186,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35. Sempra has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,453.04. This represents a 19.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sempra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

