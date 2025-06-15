Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0%

SPMO stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $107.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

