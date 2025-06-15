Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $143.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.03. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $147.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

