Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

NYSE:O opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

