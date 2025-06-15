Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $401,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. The trade was a 13.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,729 shares of company stock worth $4,107,664 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

