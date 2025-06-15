Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

