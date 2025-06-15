Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.