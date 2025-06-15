Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $336,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,080 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 307.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 445.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $492,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,538,543.52. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,932.72. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,686. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

