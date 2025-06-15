Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,259,697,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after buying an additional 262,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Solar by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,410,000 after purchasing an additional 223,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after buying an additional 426,797 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $262,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,965,287.50. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,948 shares of company stock worth $2,704,927 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.53. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $274.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.