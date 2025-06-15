Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

