Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,601,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 470,150 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 562,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,215 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $137.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $598,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

