Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

JBBB stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

