Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 7,028 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $7,508,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 582,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,178,000 after buying an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

