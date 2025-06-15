Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after buying an additional 108,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,457,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

