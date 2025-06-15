Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $263.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.25 and a 200-day moving average of $253.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

