Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 161 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 61.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 29.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.68.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $250.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

