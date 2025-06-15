Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $91.25.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

