Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 58,200 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 20,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 348,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. This represents a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

