Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 881 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.04 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

