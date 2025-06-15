Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117,550.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.