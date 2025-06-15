Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Reliance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,886,000 after purchasing an additional 319,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reliance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,479,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,381,000 after purchasing an additional 138,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Reliance by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,402,000 after purchasing an additional 252,955 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Reliance by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $309.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.74. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $326.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

