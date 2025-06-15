International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 26,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $4,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,280.80. The trade was a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,980. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

