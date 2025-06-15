Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $101.80 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $104.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.