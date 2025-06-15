KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1,256.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in KB Home by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 1,409.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4,540.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

