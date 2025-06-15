Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Knife River by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 696,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knife River by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,600,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Knife River by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNF. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

