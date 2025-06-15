Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.14% of Kura Oncology worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 172,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Kura Oncology stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

