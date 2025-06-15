Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,928.28 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,491.03 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,859.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,825.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

