MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 17.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MetLife by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

MET stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

