MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 937,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after buying an additional 280,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,110,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 964.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 131,636 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 161,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,253,000 after acquiring an additional 882,417 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE MGM opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367 over the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

