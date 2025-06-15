Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 433,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $393,458.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,202,341.98. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

