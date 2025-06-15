Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Norfolk Southern Price Performance
Shares of NSC opened at $248.30 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.
Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.
Norfolk Southern Profile
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
