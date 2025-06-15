Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 566 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $27,076,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,855,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.