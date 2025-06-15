NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s 3rd Largest Position

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 267,557 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.4% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $373,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,046,898.48. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

