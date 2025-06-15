NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Cut by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

