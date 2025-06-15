NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

