Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 11.8%

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $39.16 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

