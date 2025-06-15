Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,404 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in LKQ by 104.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in LKQ by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Trading Down 2.4%

LKQ opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

