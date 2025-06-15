Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

