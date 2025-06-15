Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.73. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -50.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKST. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

