PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.79% of PROS worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PROS by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 2,716.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.03. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $29.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

