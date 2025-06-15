PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,311.3% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 290,564 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 103,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:PHM opened at $101.43 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.