Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,933,000 after purchasing an additional 329,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,009,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,638,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $136,064.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,084,259.40. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clifford Burrows purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $251,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,712. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $736,283 in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE SG opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SG

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.