Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $87,757.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,485.55. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,192 shares of company stock valued at $46,303,128 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ STX opened at $127.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.40. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

