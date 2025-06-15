SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 18,733 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 310.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,651 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,329,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 639,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $74,235,000 after buying an additional 137,430 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,978. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $100.49 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

