SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 494.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,025 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Trex by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,599,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,505,000 after buying an additional 523,113 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trex by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,400,000 after buying an additional 2,578,734 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Trex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,153,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,029,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 939,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $55.30 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

