SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 18,965 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 442.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Impinj worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Impinj by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,472,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,442,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,009,000 after purchasing an additional 104,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,897,000 after buying an additional 473,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,654,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 3,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,310,000 after purchasing an additional 424,851 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 million. Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

