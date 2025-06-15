SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,970 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 172.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,125,000 after acquiring an additional 594,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after purchasing an additional 520,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Ferrari by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,770,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $462.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.29. Ferrari has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

